Ranveer Allahbadia is facing massive backlash for his controversial question on India’s Got Latent, and now, an old interview has surfaced, making things worse. In this video, he is seen talking to Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty about the show and its content.

Allahbadia on ‘Hyper Offensive Humour’

During the interview, taken during the promotions of Singham Again, Allahbadia spoke highly of India’s Got Latent, calling it one of YouTube’s biggest stories of 2024.

"Aap India’s Got Latent dekhte ho? Ek naya show hai YouTube par. My friend is Samay Raina. I highly recommend, y'all check it out. Wahan bohot offensive humor daala hai. Hyper offensive. Gaaliyaan, direct offence etc. and every person in the country is watching that show, including adults. Chup chup ke."

He praised the show for its bold and uncensored comedy, saying people watch it even if they can’t do so with family.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Views on Comedy

He also said that while Americans get easily offended, Indians are more accepting of edgy humour. He expressed his hope that Bollywood would bring back offensive jokes.

"At some point, yeh so-called offensive humor lautega and then boys like us will be happy."

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty did not strongly react, though Shetty admitted that a scene from Golmaal 3, involving Shreyas Talpade’s stammering character, would not be acceptable today.

Backlash and Reactions

This video has only added to Allahbadia’s troubles. An FIR was filed against him, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned his comments.

