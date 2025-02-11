On comedian Samay Raina’s popular show, ‘India’s Got Latent’, one of Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment became controversial for its ‘pervert’ nature. Since then, known personalities from political, entertainment and other backgrounds have been criticising the nature of Ranveer’s comments and questioning

Ranveer Allahbadia's net worth He is one of highest-paid YouTubers, know his brands, earnings and more. (Image credit: Ranveer Allahbadia Instagram)

Famous YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia popularly known as ‘Beerbiceps’ have been hosting popular podcast on YouTube which has been gaining millions of views, but one comment can ruin even a massive popularity that online stars like Ranveer Allahbadia own.

On comedian Samay Raina’s popular show, ‘India’s Got Latent’, one of Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment became controversial for its ‘pervert’ nature. Since then, known personalities from political, entertainment and other backgrounds have been criticising the nature of Ranveer’s comments and questioning the environment that today’s famous content creators are making.

Controversies aside, Ranveer Allahbadia has amassed massive popularity on YouTube with millions of followers on Instagram as well.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is one of the top content creators, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers in India. Since he started his first YouTube channel (Ranveer’s YouTube channel) in 2014 he has amassed huge following across social media platforms-YouTube, Instagram and others.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube journey started with his first YouTube channel named ‘BeerBiceps’ which was all about fitness. But he later expanded his social media presence in genres like health, spirituality and self-improvement. Ranveer Allahbadia’s journey from being a fitness content creator to a successful digital entrepreneur earned him the tag of one of the highest paid YouTubers in India. With 7 YouTube channels under him, he has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s early life and education

Ranveer Allahbadia was born in Mumbai on June 2, 1993, and studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He completed his graduation from Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications engineering.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s net worth

Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comment on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ harmed him of a loss of over 2 million subscribers in one day but despite that his current worth is around Rs 60 crores (USD 7 Million) and monthly he earns Rs 35 lakhs from his business ventures which include brand deals, podcasts and YouTube combine.

The continuing criticism still has not been able to shake his brand base which still sees massive popularity making him one of the highest paying and successful content creators and influencers in India.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s brands

Ranveer's lucrative brand partnerships yield an estimated ₹15-20 lakhs monthly, with notable collaborations including Zomato, Intel, and Myprotein. He co-founded Monke Entertainment, facilitating brand-influencer partnerships. Ranveer also launched BeerBiceps Skillhouse, an educational platform offering self-improvement courses. His podcast, The Ranveer Show, is a massive success, featuring interviews with influential guests and generating ₹5-7 lakhs monthly through sponsorships, exclusive deals, and ad revenue.