Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, shared a video for his fans, featuring him celebrating his new milestone of 10M subscribers, showcasing the YouTube Diamond Play Button.

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, shared an emotional video for his fans on his 'BeerBiceps' Instagram handle. The video featured him celebrating his new milestone, showcasing the YouTube Diamond Play Button and his decade long journey as a content creator. This milestone of achieving 10 millions subscribers on YouTube comes after days after a huge controversy. Ranveer, a popular podcaster with celebrities as guests, was heavily criticised for his 'inappropriate' comment on comedian Samay Raina's India Got Latent.

Ranveer captioned his one and half minutes long video as, "A kid from Wadala dreamt of this day... Dream BIG. Thank you for the last 10 years." The video showed a long journey of Ranveer, from being lost at the age of 22, working different jobs, opening startups, working on dreams to losing it all in one moment. He shared all his ups and downs. He ended his video with 'Stop Imagining, And Get the Job Done.' In the end, he unveiled his Diamond Play Button.

In an another post, he shared an image posing with his Gold, Silver and latest addition Diamond play buttons. In total, Ranveer Allabadia owns 14 Youtube play buttons, signifying his success on youtube. Ranveer Allahbadia has two channels on YouTube, 'BeerBiceps' and 'Ranveer Allahbadia', both having millions of subscribers.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia and what was the India Got Latent Controversy?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a 31-year-old YouTuber and podcaster. His content range from podcasts with celebrities, politicians, astronomers to content on fashion and fitness. He is one of the pioneer of the enlargement of podcast content on the Indian YouTube community. However, his career took a dive, when he found himself in a middle of a controversy. The controversy started with his 'vulgar' and 'perverted' comments on parents having sex on a popular show 'India's Got Latent.'

All of the panel on that episode, including comedian Samay Raina, Influencer Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija, and others, was summoned by the Mumbai police and multiple FIRs were filed against them. The panel faced immense bullying and hate on the internet. Later, Ranveer issued an apology in a video which he posted on his Instagram, with teary eyes. Apoorva Mukhija, also shared an emotional video expressing how she was getting rape threats. Many influencers came in her support amid thhe challenging times. Emerging from this big controversy and posting a new milestone, Ranveer thanked his fans and supporters and urged to 'DREAM BIG.'