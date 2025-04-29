A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to retrieve his passport after the Assam and Maharashtra governments confirmed the completion of the investigation against him.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has finally been allowed to travel abroad after the Supreme Court directed the police to return his passport. This decision comes after months of legal trouble stemming from a controversy surrounding his appearance on the show "India's Got Latent," where he made remarks that sparked public outrage and led to multiple FIRs against him.

With his passport returned, Ranveer has taken his first international trip since the controversy erupted. He shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a cheerful photo at the airport with his suitcase captioned "Passport mil gaya guys". He also shared a business class selfie and a screenshot of the Supreme Court order directing the return of his passport.



As his post went online, several users flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions. Comedian Ashish Chanchlani poked fun commenting, "Okay jaldi aao wapis hazri ke lie saath chalenge."



A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to retrieve his passport after the Assam and Maharashtra governments confirmed the completion of the investigation against him. The court directed him to approach the Maharashtra cyber police bureau for the passport's return. Additionally, the court agreed to consider Allahbadia's request to consolidate the multiple FIRs filed against him in one location on the next hearing.

The Supreme Court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' on March 3, with the condition of maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for all ages. Allahbadia had been booked for his comments on a YouTube show, with the court previously calling his remarks 'vulgar' and granting him interim protection from arrest.

On February 18, the Supreme Court protected him from arrest and asked him to deposit his passport with the Thane Police Station's investigating officer. Besides Allahbadia, others named in the case in Assam are comics Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.



(With inputs from PTI)