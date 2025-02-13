Amid the ongoing criticism and scrutiny, a video has surfaced showing Allahbadia visibly emotional as he reflects on the impact of the situation on his career. The clip has been shared widely on social media, with claims suggesting that he expressed regret over his actions during the show.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, AKA BeerBiceps, is facing intense backlash following controversial remarks made during his appearance on Samay Raina's stand-up comedy show, India's Got Latent. Amid the ongoing criticism and scrutiny, a video has surfaced showing Allahbadia visibly emotional as he reflects on the impact of the situation on his career. The clip has been shared widely on social media, with claims suggesting that he expressed regret over his actions during the show.

The clip features Ranveer Allahbadia, wearing a white t-shirt, breaking down infornt of the camera and saying, "Mujhe isiliye bura lag raha hai kyuki sab kaam bandh ho gaya b******d... I just feel I am guilty, puri team ko isse expose kar diya, aur meri wajah se pura kaam bandh ho gaya." It has been circulated with claims that it represents his admission of guilt following his controversial comments on India's Got Latent and the backlash that ensued.

Truth behind the video

However, the reality is quite different. The video actually posted three years ago during the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns. At that time, Allahbadia had tested positive for the virus, and the clip was posted shortly after his diagnosis. The original video begins with him stating, “Hi guys, I just tested positive for Covid.”

India's Got Latent controversy

For those unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia has faced significant backlash from netizens since his appearance on Samay Raina's "unserious show," India's Got Latent. During the episode, he posed a controversial question to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

Co-panelists Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija were seen laughing out loud at Ranveer Allahbadia's comment, and the audience also reacted with laughter. However, many netizens found the statement offensive, criticising the YouTuber for what they deemed a "disgusting" and "obscene" remark.

This remark sparked widespread criticism, with many labeling it a vulgar joke. In response, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has initiated a case against the show. Additionally, the Guwahati Crime Branch has filed an FIR against several influencers and creators linked to the show, citing charges related to obscenity and the protection of women's dignity.

In response to the backlash, Ranveer issued an unconditional apology on his social media, admitting that comedy was not his strength and acknowledging a serious "lapse in judgement."

Meanwhile, host Samay Raina announced on his social media that he had removed all videos of the show from YouTube and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the authorities.