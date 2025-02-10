Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his inappropriate comment, stating that comedy isn't his strength and he would never intentionally disrespect families.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology video following his controversial remark on Samay Raina's India Got Latent show, which led to a police complaint. An inquiry has been launched by Mumbai police after a formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show's organisers.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologised on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his inappropriate comment, stating that comedy isn't his strength and he would never intentionally disrespect families. He took full responsibility, acknowledging a lapse in judgment, and promised to use his platform more mindfully. Allahbadia also requested the video makers to remove the insensitive parts and ended by saying, "I'm sorry, and I hope you can forgive me."

Taking to X, he dropped a video in which he was heard saying, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate and wasn’t even funny. ‘Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform, and obviously not this is how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He continued, “ The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t wanna be that kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Families are the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform, that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. And all I can say in the end is I am sorry and I hope you can forgive me as a human being.” He captioned the video as, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

The controversy started when Allahbadia made remarks on the show that were considered offensive and derogatory. In the clip, which has gone viral, he is heard asking a contestant, 'Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?'. Many users condemned his offensive remark, with several fans lamenting the decline of comedy in India. Some threatened to unsubscribe from Ranveer and Samay's channels for promoting objectionable content under the guise of humour.

A complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against him for allegedly using abusive language on the show. The complainant is demanding strict legal action against the accused. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has also weighed in, saying that "action will be taken" if the allegations are found to be true.