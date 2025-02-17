YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash over controversial remarks, WWE star Saurav Gurjar demands action, Allahbadia apologizes but reveals receiving death threats.

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has issued his first statement following widespread backlash over his controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The controversy took a serious turn when former WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar, also known as Sanga, publicly condemned Allahbadia and warned him of consequences.

Saurav Gurjar’s Strong Reaction and Call for Action

Saurav Gurjar did not hold back in his response to Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-WWE wrestler rejected Allahbadia’s apology and insisted that strict action be taken against him. He made it clear that an apology was not enough and that such remarks should not go unpunished.

“It doesn’t matter if he apologises or not, we need to take action against him. Otherwise, someone else will try the same thing,” Gurjar said.

Taking a more aggressive stance, Gurjar warned that neither security nor influence would protect Allahbadia if they ever crossed paths:

“If I meet Ranveer in any Mumbai party or show, I’ll not spare him. His security won’t be able to save him; nor will any power in the world. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want.”

He further called for government intervention, stating that legal action should be taken to set an example and prevent similar incidents in the future. “People like him have crossed all limits. We should take legal action against those who are spoiling our society and religion with such statements, so that the next generation can be saved,” Gurjar added.

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes, Reveals He’s Receiving Death Threats

On Saturday, February 15, Ranveer Allahbadia addressed the growing controversy in a statement on X. He apologized for his remarks and admitted they were wrong. However, he also revealed that he and his family were now facing serious threats.

“I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry,” he wrote.

Despite his apology, Allahbadia expressed deep concern for his safety, stating that he was receiving death threats and that his mother’s clinic had been invaded by people pretending to be patients.

“I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he added.

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Episodes Amid Backlash

Samay Raina, the host of India’s Got Latent, also responded to the controversy by removing all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel. In an Instagram post, he shared that the backlash had been overwhelming and that he would fully cooperate with authorities.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Raina wrote.

Legal Trouble for Ranveer Allahbadia

The controversy has now escalated into a legal battle. Multiple FIRs have been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia in different parts of India. On Friday, he approached the Supreme Court, requesting that all the cases be merged into one.

Senior Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, presented the case before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Chandrachud informed the court that multiple FIRs had been lodged against his client and that the Assam Police had already summoned him.

Chief Justice Khanna responded that while the court would assign a date for the case, it would not entertain oral mentioning at the moment.

The situation continues to develop as both legal and public reactions unfold.