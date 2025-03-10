Influencers are reporting a significant drop in brand endorsement rates, with brands offering up to 50% less than before the controversy. In several cases, influencers are not even being considered for brand deals.

The Supreme Court's decision allowing YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume uploading his podcasts has provided some relief. However, the fallout from his controversial comments on the India's Got Talent show continues to impact the creator economy. Influencers are reporting a significant drop in brand endorsement rates, with brands offering up to 50% less than before the controversy. In several cases, influencers are not even being considered for brand deals.

This trend suggests that the controversy has created a cautious approach among brands, who are now hesitant to associate with creators who may generate negative publicity.

According to Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder & CEO of ad agency Buffalo Soldiers as cited by MoneyControl report, “The drop is significant, with rates falling by over 50 percent in some cases, and in some instances, influencers are not even being considered."

Lifestyle and travel influencer Shivaditya Barjatya estimates a 5-10% drop in rates charged by influencers. "A macro influencer charging anywhere around Rs 2.5 lakh has seen a drop of about 5-7 percent after this (Ranveer Allahbadia and India’s Got Latent) controversy. Brands are too concerned. It has impacted the top category. The big following which impressed brands is now resulting in more scrutiny," he said to MoneyControl.

“The situation is such that while renegotiations are happening, if an influencer isn’t even being considered, there’s nothing left for them to negotiate," Chakrabarti added.

He further mentioned, "It is not as easy flowing and organic conversation any longer. While the content I make for brands have always been pre-approved, even for the personal content that we create to keep our audience engaged, we are now careful about how it will be well received, will there be any backlash especially after this particular incident. We don't really know what will trigger a negative reaction. We are not as open as we used to be as creators have become more vulnerable."

Influencers have lost deals and those who had nothing to do with this controversy, said Chakrabarti.

"Influencers are being questioned by brands whether they have said or done anything that will affect their image, and these questions are being posed to influencers who have worked with these brands in the past."

Standup comedian Samay Raina, who hosted the roast show India's Got Latent, has faced consequences for a recent controversy. His brand deal with an energy drink company was canceled due to the negative fallout.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

The controversy arose last month when Allahbadia, a guest on the show, made an inappropriate remark to a contestant. He posed a disturbing question, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or join in once and stop it forever?" This comment ignited significant backlash and criticism, leading to the repercussions faced by Raina.

A video of Allahbadia's remark quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Users condemned the vulgarity being presented as comedy on digital platforms. This led to several police complaints being filed against Allahbadia and other members of the show.

In response to the controversy and multiple FIRs, Samay Raina decided to delete all episodes of the show. The Supreme Court also criticized the creators of the show, stating that vulgar comedy cannot be considered talent.

In a recent hearing on March 3rd, the Supreme Court allowed Allahbadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show' with the condition that he submits an undertaking promising to maintain standards of decency and morality. This would ensure that viewers of any age group can watch the show without being exposed to offensive content.