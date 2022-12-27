Search icon
Ranu Mondal gives romantic performance while riding bike with a man, video leaves audience stunned

Ranu Mandal's recent video elicits mixed reactions on social media.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Picture: @rohanyt779

Ranu Mondal, a former street performer, gained fame on social media after a video of her singing went viral. Now, a new video of Mondal has been circulating on social media in which she is seen sitting on a bike with a male companion, singing. The video has prompted some users to make derogatory and mocking comments about Mandal's appearance and mental state.

A video featuring Ranu Mondal sitting on a bike with a male companion has been circulating on social media. In the video, Mondal is seen wearing a blue nightie and disheveled hair, while the boy is seen in a white t-shirt and jeans. Despite the fact that both Mondal and the boy are seen singing, some users have made derogatory comments and mocked Mondal's appearance on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohan Shaw (@rohanyt779)

The video of Ranu Mondal has received various comments on Instagram. One user commented on the video saying, "Be afraid of the one above, it has a different punishment in Garuda Purana." Another user questioned Mondal's mental condition. Some users also made fun of the boy sitting with Mondal on the bike, referring to him as her "boyfriend" and implying that he was not feeling well.

Mondal's rise to fame highlights the power of social media to bring attention and opportunity to individuals who may have otherwise gone unnoticed. However, it also exposes them to criticism and disrespect from online users. In the case of Mondal, some have used the video to make fun of her appearance and question her mental health.

 

