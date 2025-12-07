FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

Mayank Shukla shared the clip on Instagram, writing that he was on a regular safari when suddenly a tiger emerged from behind the ancient structures of Ranthambore Fort.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:07 PM IST

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A captivating moment at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has become the talk of the internet after a man recorded a tiger approaching just a few feet from tourists, then perched comfortably on an old stone wall.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the tiger posing for the camera against the backdrop of the ruins of the historic fort, creating a scene that onlookers are describing as a dream come true for wildlife lovers.

Mayank Shukla shared the clip on Instagram, writing that he was on a regular safari when suddenly a tiger emerged from behind the ancient structures of Ranthambore Fort. This unexpected sight turned into an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

In the video, the tiger is seen walking steadily along a dilapidated stone wall, its movements graceful and impressive. As it reached the middle of the wall, it stopped and stared at the safari group waiting in a jeep below.

Instead of showing aggression or fleeing into the jungle, the tiger surprised the audience with its unexpected calm. It slowly sat down on the wall in a relaxed posture, completely at ease and confident in its surroundings. At one point, it even let out a long, lazy yawn, as if oblivious to the humans watching from below.

Take a look at this clip:

 

 

Shukla captioned the video, "What a beautiful creature just a few feet away."

Internet Reaction

The video immediately erupted in comments from many users, who were amazed by this calm yet impressive moment. One user wrote that it felt like "watching a king pose for a picture." Another commented, "It was a dreamlike scene." A third viewer commented, "This is like a Sher Khan-level entry." Another added, "Only Ranthambore could provide such magical moments."

Also read: ‘Peace in the chaos’: SpiceJet’s viral video sparks buzz as IndiGo’s operational crisis deepens

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS state is set to rename road after US prez
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement