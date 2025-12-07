Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

Mayank Shukla shared the clip on Instagram, writing that he was on a regular safari when suddenly a tiger emerged from behind the ancient structures of Ranthambore Fort.

A captivating moment at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has become the talk of the internet after a man recorded a tiger approaching just a few feet from tourists, then perched comfortably on an old stone wall.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the tiger posing for the camera against the backdrop of the ruins of the historic fort, creating a scene that onlookers are describing as a dream come true for wildlife lovers.

Mayank Shukla shared the clip on Instagram, writing that he was on a regular safari when suddenly a tiger emerged from behind the ancient structures of Ranthambore Fort. This unexpected sight turned into an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

In the video, the tiger is seen walking steadily along a dilapidated stone wall, its movements graceful and impressive. As it reached the middle of the wall, it stopped and stared at the safari group waiting in a jeep below.

Instead of showing aggression or fleeing into the jungle, the tiger surprised the audience with its unexpected calm. It slowly sat down on the wall in a relaxed posture, completely at ease and confident in its surroundings. At one point, it even let out a long, lazy yawn, as if oblivious to the humans watching from below.

Take a look at this clip:

Shukla captioned the video, "What a beautiful creature just a few feet away."

Internet Reaction

The video immediately erupted in comments from many users, who were amazed by this calm yet impressive moment. One user wrote that it felt like "watching a king pose for a picture." Another commented, "It was a dreamlike scene." A third viewer commented, "This is like a Sher Khan-level entry." Another added, "Only Ranthambore could provide such magical moments."

