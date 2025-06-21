Arrowhead's legacy lives on through her cubs and in the hearts of countless wildlife lovers.

One of the most iconic and beloved big cats of Ranthambore National Park, tigress Arrowhead (T-84), died on Thursday at the age of 14, bringing an end to a celebrated wildlife legacy. Her death came just hours after her daughter, Kankati (T-2507), was relocated to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve after she was involved in two fatal human attacks.

Arrowhead, daughter of T-19 Krishna and granddaughter of the legendary Machli (T-16), had been battling serious health issues for several months. Forest officials confirmed that she died due to complications related to a brain tumour, with her autopsy also revealing extensive organ damage.

"With a heavy heart, we share the heartbreaking news from Ranthambore. The pride of our jungle, Arrowhead, has passed away," read an emotional tribute posted on the official Instagram account of Ranthambore National Park. "She had been bravely battling bone cancer for a long time."

About Tigress Arrowhead (T-84)

Born in 2011, Arrowhead was the epitome of strength and motherhood, giving birth to four cubs over the years. Her last challenge was seen just two days before her death, when she killed a crocodile near Padam pond - a dramatic display of strength reminiscent of her grandmother, who was known as the "crocodile killer".

Arrowhead died on the same day her daughter, Kankati, was sedated and transferred to Mukundra. The 20-month-old tigress is believed to have been involved in the deaths of a 7-year-old boy in April and a forest ranger in May. "The timing is a sad coincidence," said Anoop KR, field director of Ranthambore. "Arrowhead was already ill, but the death of her daughter on the day of her transfer put a heavy emotional burden on her."

Her last walk

Kankati will be kept in a soft enclosure at Mukundra's Dara for monitoring before being released into the wild. The reserve currently has three other tigers.

Arrowhead's legacy lives on through her cubs and in the hearts of countless wildlife lovers. Her death marks the end of an era in Ranthambore, where her descendants were seen as pillars of strength, survival and grace in India's tiger conservation story.

