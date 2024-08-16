'Rangbazi aise dikha rahi jaise Olympics mei...': Who is this man who said this to shooter Manu Bhaker

Some view it as an unwarranted critique of Bhaker’s rightful celebration, while others see it as a humorous take on the heightened emotions following a monumental achievement

In a surprising twist following her historic Olympic performance, Manu Bhaker found herself at the centre of an unexpected controversy. Known for her remarkable achievement of winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, Bhaker's return to India was met with immense admiration and celebration. But a recent video featuring the Indian shooter with a popular radio jockey has added a new layer to her story, sparking both amusement and curiosity.

Bhaker, who made history as the first Indian athlete to secure two medals in a single Olympic Games, returned home to a hero's welcome. Her impressive achievements—winning bronze in both the 10-metre air pistol singles and the mixed 10-metre air pistol event—were celebrated nationwide. However, a recent video featuring Bhaker and Red FM’s radio jockey, Purab, has taken social media by storm.

In the video, Purab playfully remarks to Bhaker, “You’re showing off as if you’ve won more than two Olympic medals!” Bhaker’s reaction, a smile that seems to acknowledge the jest while hinting at her pride, has captivated viewers. Though intended in good humour, the comment has sparked a whirlwind of online discussions about the nature of humility and confidence in sports.

While Purab’s remark was clearly meant to be light-hearted, the response from the public has been mixed. Some view it as an unwarranted critique of Bhaker’s rightful celebration, while others see it as a humorous take on the heightened emotions following a monumental achievement. Bhaker’s fans have defended her, emphasising that her accomplishments are a source of immense national pride and that she deserves to revel in her success.

As Manu Bhaker continues to participate in various events and programs, her Olympic success remains a shining example of Indian sporting excellence. The viral video has only added another layer to her remarkable story, illustrating how public figures navigate the complex interplay of fame, celebration, and perception.