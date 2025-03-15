Cosplay events are indeed special with people throwing themed parties, college running events which see students coming in dresses based on characters and even mega events like comic con which see attendees wearing outfits from iconic comic characters from globally famous comics like Marvels, Manga and others. However, taking inspiration from this popular and trending concept of cosplay, St Xavier’s School in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi conducted their Annual Sports Meet-2025 and fancy-dress competition that saw several students attending the event wearing outfits from their favourite characters.

The students made the event a real competition as everybody was dressed in their best and even showed ome antics on the ground while showcasing their characters.

From tribal women, witches to famous Hindi film Koi Mil Gaya’s alien character ‘Jaadu’ students surprised everyone with the choice of their characters and unique dressing style. The students were even doing model ramp walking on the school’s sports ground to showcase their different characters. Many students took an accurate inspiration and stunned everyone with the almost real display of the characters.

Here are some jaw-dropping costumes that made the event more entertaining:

Majulika from Bhool Bhulaiya: A student came wearing the Manjulika style saree along with the character’s messy hair, a sindoor on her forehead’s partition and a make-up looking equally horrific like the actual character.

Jaadu from Koi Mil gaya: A student wore a long yellow robe and a blue headgear exactly like the fictional alien character from Hrithik Roshan’s sci-fi film.

Another student was wearing a long black hat like that of a witch with the black dress, giving the exact witch vibes. She was seen holding a broom.

Maleficent: While other women dressed in black copied Anjelina Jolie’s character from Maleficent.

Greek inspiration: Three women were dressed in the ancient Greek style robes, making historic statements.

Moana: One girl was dressed like Disney’s animated character Moana. She even danced for few seconds like the girl character.

Social media reactions

The video of the event went viral with many jokingly commenting and laughing at the unique take on the characters. One of them wrote “Manjulika was the best”. Many have praised the student’s take on Moana, the way she has styled herself and a short dance she does while displaying her character. After the Korean show Squid Games’ popularity, few students even dressed like their theme dress, this was found very entertaining for many.