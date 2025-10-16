Ranbir Kapoor's fitness expert debunks common weight loss beliefs: ‘Starving doesn’t burn fat’

Celebrity fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt, who has worked with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aamir Khan, is debunking three popular weight loss myths.

In today's social media era, weight loss is often reduced to quick fixes. Many people chase weight loss trends hoping for quick results, but end up harming their metabolism and overall health. However, real change lies in understanding how the body actually works, not in following every new diet craze.

Celebrity fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt, who has worked with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aamir Khan, is debunking three popular weight loss myths. In a post shared on Instagram on October 15, the fitness trainer debunked common myths and offered practical tips for healthy and sustainable weight loss without falling prey to hype or fads.

Myth 1 - Starving Yourself Isn't the Solution

According to Shivoham, starving yourself doesn't lead to weight loss—it only slows down metabolism, and as a result, the body starts burning muscle instead of fat. He explains, "Most people think that eating less and exercising more is the key to fat loss. So they go into a severe calorie deficit. What actually happens is the body goes into survival mode. Instead of just burning fat, it starts breaking down muscle tissue to use as energy."

He adds that losing muscle is one of the fastest ways to slow down metabolism, because muscle is metabolically active tissue that continues to burn calories even when the body is at rest.

"So when you starve yourself, yes, you lose weight, but your body becomes weak, soft, and the risk of fat gain increases. True fat loss isn't about eating less—it's about eating right, which increases performance and preserves muscle," the fitness coach emphasises.

He recommends consuming adequate protein to enhance overall performance, rather than focusing solely on weight loss, and cautions against crash diets.

Myth 2 - Only cardio will help you reach your weight loss goals

Fitness trainers explain that cardio is effective at burning calories during a workout, but calorie burning stops almost immediately once you stop exercising. However, weight training is different because it alters metabolism. He explains, "When you lift weights, you build muscle. Muscle increases your resting metabolic rate, which means your body burns more calories throughout the day—even while you're sleeping."

He emphasises that if your goal is long-term fat loss and a toned body, cardio alone won't help you achieve your goals. He recommends combining cardio with strength training, stating, "Strength training strengthens your metabolic engine. Combine the two, but prioritise weight lifting to change your body composition." Cardio can be a useful tool, but strength training is the real strategy for lasting change.

Myth 3 - Fat-loss supplements and motivation will do the trick

Shivoham emphasises that discipline is powerful, but relying solely on motivation and willpower is a trap. He explains, "Most people don't struggle because of a lack of discipline they struggle because they lack structure. The real formula for weight loss is based on these systems: protein-rich nutrition, deep recovery (sleep), and consistency."

He emphasises that fat burners, detox teas, and crash diets often fail because they are temporary solutions and most people overlook the fundamentals. He suggests creating structured habits and focusing on consistency rather than appearances.

