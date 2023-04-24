Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to reunite for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2? Viral social media post sparks rumours

Is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 official? A viral social media post sparks rumors.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to reunite for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2? Viral social media post sparks rumours
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to reunite for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2? Viral social media post sparks rumours

Is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 official? There’s a post on social media going viral which claims that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are coming with YJHD 2, but is it true or fake?  If you've been eagerly waiting for the sequel of this hit Bollywood movie, we have some disappointing news for you. A post on social media is going viral claiming that YJHD 2 is in the works, but it's not official. In fact, the viral video is actually an edited clip of two different ads, one for jewellery and the other for Manyavar's clothing line. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Social media is buzzing with the news that Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 is in production. The post that hints a sequel is on the way is being shared excitedly by fans of the original movie, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It's important to keep in mind that the post is not official and is not be true before you get too excited.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster hit when it was released in 2013. Four old friends reunite and embark on a self-discovery adventure while travelling through the Himalayas in this coming-of-age story. The film received accolades for its stunning settings, energetic music, and heartfelt performances by the main characters.

Many fans are undoubtedly interested in the prospect of a continuation of this cherished film, but it's best to hold off on getting your hopes up until an official announcement. As of right now, the widely shared video that passes for the trailer for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 is actually an edited version of two distinct commercials.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
From Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji's sarees, to Rang De Basanti, Gerua; Here's how much Bollywood loves orange
From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 674 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.