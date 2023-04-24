Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to reunite for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2? Viral social media post sparks rumours

Is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 official? There’s a post on social media going viral which claims that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are coming with YJHD 2, but is it true or fake? If you've been eagerly waiting for the sequel of this hit Bollywood movie, we have some disappointing news for you. A post on social media is going viral claiming that YJHD 2 is in the works, but it's not official. In fact, the viral video is actually an edited clip of two different ads, one for jewellery and the other for Manyavar's clothing line.

Social media is buzzing with the news that Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 is in production. The post that hints a sequel is on the way is being shared excitedly by fans of the original movie, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It's important to keep in mind that the post is not official and is not be true before you get too excited.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster hit when it was released in 2013. Four old friends reunite and embark on a self-discovery adventure while travelling through the Himalayas in this coming-of-age story. The film received accolades for its stunning settings, energetic music, and heartfelt performances by the main characters.

Many fans are undoubtedly interested in the prospect of a continuation of this cherished film, but it's best to hold off on getting your hopes up until an official announcement. As of right now, the widely shared video that passes for the trailer for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2 is actually an edited version of two distinct commercials.