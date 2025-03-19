Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan are back with their playful yet unbeatable chemistry in new Dream11 ad. Well, this time, the Animal actor finds himself in a fix as he accidentally ends up calling himself Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan are back with their playful yet unbeatable chemistry in new Dream11 ad. Well, this time, the Animal actor finds himself in a fix as he accidentally ends up calling himself "Ranveer Singh." But why?

To understand the context, you'll have to delve into the previous ad, which gained a massive attention and admiration, thanks to its unique plotline! The original ad featured Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan along with star cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, R. Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah, making it a star-studded show.

The ad showed a playful banter between the two Bollywood icons, with Aamir Khan repeatedly teasing Ranbir Kapoor by calling him "Ranveer Singh."

Okay, so what's the new ad about? In the clip, Aamir Khan drops a series of quick rapid fire questions before Ranbir Kapoor. He asks him about “India ke famous wrestler ka naam," Ranbir swiftly responds, “Dara Singh." For “Flying Sikh," he answers “Milkha Singh." When Aamir asks, “Tumhari salesman movie ka naam?" Ranbir replies, “Rocket Singh."

And here's the twist! Aamir Khan asks Ranbir Kapoor, “Tumhara naam?" in the same rapid rhythm. This time, Ranbir blurts out, “Ranbir Singh," instead of “Ranbir Kapoor." As he realises what he just said, Aamir Khan bursts into laughter.

Ranveer Singh, oops sorry, Ranbir Kapoor tries to cover up by convincing Khan, "Nahi nahi! Cheating". But what's the point now?