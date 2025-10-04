Ramadan 2026 in UAE: Moon sighting officially CONFIRMS start date of holy month on..., fasting hours to be...

The United Arab Emirates has officially announced the commencement date of Ramadan 2026.UAE Moon-Sighting Committee has declared the date after successful sighting of the crescent moon.

The United Arab Emirates has officially announced the commencement date of Ramadan 2026, it is February 19, Thursday. UAE Moon-Sighting Committee has declared the date after successful sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is the holiest month in Islamic calendar, a time of fasting for spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide. This year, Ramadan 2025 began on the evening of 28th February and ended on 30 March 2025.

Crescent moon sighting

The Emirates Astronomy Society had earlier projected that Ramadan would likely commence on February 17, as the new crescent moon was seen on Tuesday, February 17, at 4:01 PM UAE time. However, it set just one minute after sunset, making it impossible to sight that evening. As a result, the holy month officially begins two days later, once confirmed by the committee.

UAE Moon-Sighting Committee

The UAE Moon-Sighting Committee, the Shawwal Moon-Sighting Committee, issues confirmation for the start and end of Ramadan. It is chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the UAE Council for Fatwa. The committee have prominent scholars, jurists, and astronomers who ensure precision and tradition in lunar observations.

Fasting hours

Fasting hours will be around 12 hours and 46 minutes in Abu Dhabi during the beginning of Ramadan 2026.

Fasting will extend to approximately 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end as daylight will also be extended.

Weather Prediction

Abu Dhabi’s temperature is expected to stay between 16°C and 28°C at the start of holy month. Toward the end, the weather will likely warm up, ranging between 19 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Rain is also predicted during Ramadan, with average rainfall of 15 millimeters.