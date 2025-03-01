Ramadan 2025 First Roza Date and Time: The duration of Ramadan is 29 or 30 days, and its beginning depends on the sighting of the moon. The exact date of Ramadan is determined after the moon is sighted. The month may end on March 30 or 31, again depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan is a sacred month in Islam that holds great significance for the Muslim community. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which people observe fasting (Roza) and spend their time in worship. At the end of this month, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated, marking the end of the fast.

When does Ramadan begin?

According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Ramadan begins after the moon is sighted on the 29th night of the month of Sha'ban.

Date of Eid-ul-Fitr

At the end of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal. This year, Eid is likely to be celebrated on March 31. However, its confirmation will depend on the sighting of the moon.

Importance of fasting

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered extremely sacred and spiritually significant. Observing fasting during the month of Ramadan is obligatory (Fard) for every Muslim who is physically able. It symbolizes self-discipline, devotion, and dedication to Allah. Understanding the hardships of the poor and needy — by experiencing hunger and thirst, a person becomes empathetic and develops a sense of compassion for others.