With barely a day left for Ram Navmi - a prominent Hindu festival - the country is all set to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, is hailed as "Maryada Purushottam", meaning an ideal human being through his righteousness, good conduct and virtue.

While you're occupied with Ram Navmi preparations, let us share with you how to prepare the deity's favourite drink - Panakam. Ever heard of it? Don't fret, let us assist you! Posted on Instgram, a chef named Neha Deepak Shah, shares step-by-step guide to make Panakam, which she claimes, is Lord Rama's favourite drink.

Shah posted a video, showcasing the process to prepare the drink. "This is Lord Rama's favourite drink, Panakam. It is prepared in several temples on the occasion of Ram Navmi", she says in the video.

Sharing details, Shah adds, "If you want to make it too, crush cardamom (Ilaichi) and black pepper (Kali Mirch) together in a small bowl. Place some amount of jaggery (gud), water, salt powder, the mixture of cardamom and black pepper prepared previously, saffron water, a small piece of camphor (kapoor), and a pinch of salt along with lemon juice in a separate bowl and give it a quick mix".

And your'e all set to enjoy the drink with chants of Jai Shri Ram!

Panakam is basically a traditional south Indian drink with multiple health benefits. It can be a super refreshing beverage which aids digestion, provides relief from acidity and detoxifies the body.