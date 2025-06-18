He already has a great car collection of Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G 63 and more.

Actor Ram Kapoor has added a new luxury car to his car collection. Ram Kapoor and his wife, Gautami Kapoor, have bought a Lamborghini Urus SE SUV. According to reports, it costs more than Rs 4.57 crore. It was launched in India last year and is said to be the best-selling vehicle in the brand's current lineup. The Instagram handle of carcrazy. India has shared some pictures of Ram Kapoor posing with his new car. The caption reads, "@iamramkapoor recently bought himself a Lamborghini Urus SE!! Finished in Verde Zia, with black leather interior and orange accents, it is quite a good spec. Wishing him lots of happiness with this new car."

In one picture, Ram Kapoor is seen sitting in the driver's seat and looking very happy. Internet users reacted to the pictures. One user wrote, "Yaar lost weight and got wheels to balance everything." Another user wrote, "Nice colour, congratulations and God bless you..!!" Another user wrote, "Congratulations."

Ram Kapoor's car collection

Ram Kapoor is known for owning luxury vehicles. He already has a great car collection of Porsche 911, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Portofino M, Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G 63 and more. Ram Kapoor's new car is said to have some premium-quality customisations.

Ram Kapoor's weight loss

Recently, Ram Kapoor made headlines following his dramatic weight loss. The actor had dropped 55 kg over the past 18 months. Shutting all the surgery and Oxempic rumours, his wife, Gautami Kapoor, revealed the actor had lost weight the old-fashioned way.

