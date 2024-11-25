Rakhi Sawant overcame poverty and rejection to become a controversial Bollywood entertainer and reality TV star celebrates her 46th birthday today.

Rakhi Sawant who is a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry celebrates her 46th birthday today. Born on November 25, 1978 in a Maharashtrian family, Rakhi’s journey to fame has been anything but ordinary. While she became a household name through her popularity in the TV reality show Bigg Boss, her life story is filled with both struggles and bold decisions.

Rakhi Sawant, whose real name is Neeru Bheda, grew up in extreme poverty. Her childhood was difficult, and she started working at the age of 10 to support her family. One of her earliest jobs was serving food at the Ambani wedding. The actor earned just Rs 50 by serving food at Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's wedding. At 11, Rakhi faced physical abuse from her mother when she wanted to attend a dandiya event. Her mother not only scolded her but also cut her hair as punishment.

This incident deeply impacted Rakhi, motivating her to live life on her terms. She completed her schooling at Gokalibai High School in Mumbai and later attended Mithibai College. During her college years, she decided to pursue a career in Bollywood, but she faced numerous rejections in the early stages.

Facing constant rejection for her looks, Rakhi opted for cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance. She eventually made her Bollywood debut in the 1997 film Agnichakra. Over time, she gained recognition with roles in films like Joroo Ka Ghulam, Yeh Raste Hain Pyar Ke, and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rahta Hai. However, it was her performance in the song Mohabbat Hai Mirchi in 2003 that brought her into the spotlight.

Personal life and controversies

Apart from her professional achievements, Rakhi has always been in the news for her personal life. She was a finalist in the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006 and made headlines with her show Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, where she got engaged to Elesh Parujanwala. However, the engagement was later called off.

In 2022, Rakhi revealed her relationship with Adil Durrani, claiming she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. Their relationship, however, ended bitterly, with Rakhi accusing Adil of assault and filing a police complaint against him.

Rakhi Sawant's journey from a struggling child to a controversial yet successful entertainer is a story of resilience, determination, and unfiltered personality. She remains one of the most talked-about figures in Indian entertainment.

