It was love at first site for late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Two different countries, two different cultures but one shared destiny - this is about the less-talked-about love story of the duo that will reinstate your faith in true love.

Once, Rajiv saw a beautiful girl sitting in a Greek restaurant in the Cambridge. Mesmerised by her beauty, he fell for her instantly. Well, it was none other than future Mrs Gandhi! A very chivalrous Rajiv Gandhi gently asked the owner of the restaurant, Charles Antoni, to place his table closer to hers.

Next, Rajiv Gandhi penned down a beautiful poem for her on a napkin and sent it to her table along with a bottle of wine. And the rest is history!

Meanwhile, on the 34th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, we have discovered a throwback video of his wedding with Sonia Gandhi. Shared on YouTube, the clip features Sonia dressed in a baby pink saree and Rajiv wearing a white kurta-pyjama. The bride was seen garlanding Rajiv as part of a tradition Hindu wedding ritual.

In an interview with Simi Grewal, Rajiv had said, "The first time I saw Sonia I knew she was the girl for me. I found Sonia very straightforward and outspoken, never hiding anything. She is very warm and understanding as a person."

The wedding took place on February 25, 1968 in the back garden of the PM's residence in New Delhi. The grand wedding saw the presence of many famous politicians. Interestingly, Indira Gandhi, the then-Prime Minister, herself oversaw the arrangements and welcomed Sonia into her family with open arms.