Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Rajinikanth of Pakistan': Rehmat Gashkori takes internet by storm with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva

Pakistani Rehmat Gashkori, 62, caused a buzz online due to his resemblance to Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

'Rajinikanth of Pakistan': Rehmat Gashkori takes internet by storm with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Celebrity impersonators are our favourite thing to find on the internet. To say the least, spotting someone who resembles our favourite celebrity is always fascinating. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, meet Rajinikanth's Pakistani doppelganger. Rehmat Gashkori, 62, caused a buzz online due to his resemblance to Thalaiva Rajinikanth.  He is a retired Pakistani government employee. However, he was not the first to notice it; his friends and colleagues were the first to notice his uncanny resemblance to the superstar, according to Arab News.

Gashkori looked up the famous actor's name on the internet and discovered that he resembled him.  Gashkori stated in an interview with Arab News, said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth. After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being"

Gashkori told the outlet about a time when he went to Karachi for a medical checkup and was surrounded by people who wanted to take selfies with him. Many people asked him if he was Rajinikanth, to which he replied, "Yes, but I am from Pakistan." "People from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Nepal comment on my pictures and refer to me as Rajnikanth," he added to the Pakistan-based news outlet.

See some of the pictures here:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.