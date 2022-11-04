'Rajinikanth of Pakistan': Rehmat Gashkori takes internet by storm with his striking resemblance to Thalaiva

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Celebrity impersonators are our favourite thing to find on the internet. To say the least, spotting someone who resembles our favourite celebrity is always fascinating. After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, meet Rajinikanth's Pakistani doppelganger. Rehmat Gashkori, 62, caused a buzz online due to his resemblance to Thalaiva Rajinikanth. He is a retired Pakistani government employee. However, he was not the first to notice it; his friends and colleagues were the first to notice his uncanny resemblance to the superstar, according to Arab News.

Gashkori looked up the famous actor's name on the internet and discovered that he resembled him. Gashkori stated in an interview with Arab News, said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth. After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being"

Gashkori told the outlet about a time when he went to Karachi for a medical checkup and was surrounded by people who wanted to take selfies with him. Many people asked him if he was Rajinikanth, to which he replied, "Yes, but I am from Pakistan." "People from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Nepal comment on my pictures and refer to me as Rajnikanth," he added to the Pakistan-based news outlet.

See some of the pictures here:

Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi



Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020