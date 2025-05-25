As many online users compared the Pakistani leader to his quirky character Rosesh from the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rajesh said that the video was made “on public demand”.

Rajesh Kumar, the original Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has released the most “iconic” video of the year – a reconstruction of the viral speech of “Rosesh of Pakistan” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in the Pakistan Parliament went viral, more because of how he said it and less because of what he said, making him the inspiration for millions of memes online.

The speech, delivered after Operation Sindoor, carried out by India targeting terror camps in PoK and Pakistan, reminded many of Rosesh’s dramatic style. Social media users poked fun at the resemblance.

As many online users compared the Pakistani leader to his quirky character Rosesh from the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rajesh said that the video was made “on public demand”.

Rajesh’s Instagram video went viral in no time and has garnered over 1.3 million views. He posted the viral video with the caption: "On public demand... Welcome the honourable Roshesh of Pakistan."

How netizens reacted:

Netizens burst out laughing when Rajesh wore his 'Roshesh' hat for this "fun" video. Social media users took to the comments section and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai!" in Roshesh's style.

One user said, "I was waiting for this, I don’t know, but I was"

"Uspe copywriter claim dal do bhai," said another user.

One user said, "Damnnnn this is so iconiccc."

"Thanks for making my childhood absolutely Amazing through Sarabhai," a third user said.

''Rajesh ji, see after many years too, you got to know some people are still inspired to bring the same character in real life,'' a user said.

''Wow! This is going to be the greatest reel of all time,'' another user wrote.

Who is Bilawal Bhutto?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. Bilawal Bhutto, the grandson of former Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has also served as Pakistan's foreign minister.

He has been at his peak since the Pahalgam terror attack, in which at least 26 people were killed.

