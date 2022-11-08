Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Rajasthan viral video: Thieves arrive in car to steal bulbs

Bulb thieves were caught on camera stealing bulbs from a store.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Rajasthan viral video: Thieves arrive in car to steal bulbs
Rajasthan viral video: Thieves arrive in car to steal bulbs

In a shocking incident, criminals were caught on camera stealing bulbs from a store in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan.

Bulb thieves were caught on camera in the Kolsia village of the Nawalgarh police station area of Jhunjhunu. The thief was captured by the CCTV camera.

According to the information, on Sunday- Monday night, three to four unidentified criminals drove an Alto car to the major bus stop. 

The light bulb was initially taken from a mobile store by someone. The individual picked up the chair outside the next-door store and removed the bulb out of that one instead.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-teacher-undergoes-gender-transformation-surgery-to-become-a-male-and-marry-a-student-3000325

 Mahendra Doot, the owner of the shop next door, woke up when he heard the noise. He watched as the robbers got into the car and left.

Mahendra Doot was able to see everything when he looked at the CCTV footage in the morning. Most likely, the thieves only intended to steal the lightbulbs.

Additionally, they were getting ready to attempt to pick the locks after darkening the main road to steal the bulb. However, the report regarding the same has already been given to the police.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.