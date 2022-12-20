Search icon
Rajasthan: Toll plaza employee run over by car for demanding toll tax in Jalore, video surfaces

Rajasthan: The accused driver has been taken into police custody and the vehicle has also been seized.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:17 PM IST

Rajasthan: Toll plaza employee run over by car for demanding toll tax in Jalore, video surfaces
Rajasthan: Toll plaza employee run over by car for demanding toll tax in Jalore, video surfaces (Photo: Screengrab)

Rajasthan toll plaza video: A car rammed a toll plaza employee in Rajasthan's Jalsore district on Tuesday after he demanded the toll charge. The shocking incident took place at Mandawala toll plaza in Jalore district.

The incident has been caught on camera which shows how the helpless man is being dragged by the accused for several metres under his car. The employee has been seriously injured in the incident.

The video shows the plaza staff trying to stop the car when it was running past the barrier. But the accused sitting in the vehicle did not stop the vehicle and run over the toll employee and has been admitted to a hospital.

The CCTV footage of the toll plaza incident has gone viral on social media. When the car stopped after some distance, the driver fled leaving the toll worker trapped under the car. He also left his car there. Other toll employees came to his rescue and took him out of the car.

A case has been registered in the matter at Bishangarh police station and further investigation is underway. The accused driver has been taken into police custody and the vehicle has also been seized.

