Rajasthan: Toll plaza employee run over by car for demanding toll tax in Jalore, video surfaces

Rajasthan toll plaza video: A car rammed a toll plaza employee in Rajasthan's Jalsore district on Tuesday after he demanded the toll charge. The shocking incident took place at Mandawala toll plaza in Jalore district.

The incident has been caught on camera which shows how the helpless man is being dragged by the accused for several metres under his car. The employee has been seriously injured in the incident.

The video shows the plaza staff trying to stop the car when it was running past the barrier. But the accused sitting in the vehicle did not stop the vehicle and run over the toll employee and has been admitted to a hospital.

The CCTV footage of the toll plaza incident has gone viral on social media. When the car stopped after some distance, the driver fled leaving the toll worker trapped under the car. He also left his car there. Other toll employees came to his rescue and took him out of the car.

A case has been registered in the matter at Bishangarh police station and further investigation is underway. The accused driver has been taken into police custody and the vehicle has also been seized.

उक्त घटना के संबंध में प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट पर थाना बिशनगढ़ में प्रकरण पंजीबद्व कर अनुसंधान जारी है। आरोपी वाहन चालक को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया गया तथा वाहन को जब्त किया गया। — Jalore Police (@JalorePolice) December 20, 2022

