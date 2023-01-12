Rajasthan’s popular YouTuber Amit Sharma reveals spine-chilling incident of him being bitten by snake

Photo: YouTube/@Crazy XYZ (Screengarb)

A YouTuber from Rajasthan's Alwar recounted his ordeal following a recent incident. Amit Sharma, the creator of the Crazy XYZ YouTube channel, was bitten by a cobra snake a few days ago. Sharma, who has more than 25 million subscribers, frequently shares experimental and prank videos on YouTube.

The YouTuber stopped uploading videos to his channel recently, and it was revealed that he had been bitten by a snake. The YouTuber allegedly was bitten by a poisonous snake while filming a video. Amit recently posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he describing the entire incident. Amit claims that a few days ago, when he picked up a bottle that was lying in the trash, he received an unexpected shock.

He described the sensation as being electrocuted followed by a sudden prick. Later, it was discovered that the snake had bitten him. Amit recognised the snake as a deadly cobra after seeing it. Amit's friend initially believed he was playing a practical joke on them. Later, when they noticed the snake bite on his hand, they understood he wasn't joking.

As Amit tried to calm himself down, his friends rushed him to the hospital. Amit asked his friends to tie something to his hand as they travelled to the hospital in order to stop the poison from spreading throughout the body. As he received medical care, Amit was suffering from excruciating hand pain that eventually spread to his head.

Amit disclosed that he had experienced terrible hand and head pain for four days. He also expressed his gratitude for all the well wishes he had received throughout his recovery.