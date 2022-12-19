Rajasthan: Man pays for iPhone 14 with coins worth Rs 1.5 lakh; here's what shopkeeper did

In a very unusual incident that occurred in Rajasthan, a man went to the Apple Store to purchase an iPhone 14, but there is a catch. According to reports, the man from Rajasthan went to the store and paid with 1.5 lakh rupees in coins to purchase an iPhone 14.

On social media, the incident's video is trending. He got into a disagreement over this with the shop owner. The man has been identified as Amit Sharma, who has runs YouTube channel called Crazy XYZ . He posted a video of himself purchasing an iPhone with coins on this channel. However, he revealed that it was a joke at the end of the video.

The YouTube video has nearly 4 million views and more than 3 lakh social media likes since it was uploaded. Amit can be seen with his friends and a large amount of coins at the beginning of the video. In front of him, in a bag and plastic tub, are all the coins.

Amit is seen in the video discussing payment after purchasing an iPhone 14 from the Apple Store. He presented a pile of coins in front of the shopkeeper when he asked for payment in cash. The people who were there were taken aback to see this. Concerning the counting of the coins, an argument broke out between the shopkeeper and the customer.

Amit requests that the shopkeeper keep Rs. 84,000 and give back the remaining change. Who will count so many coins, the irate shopkeeper argues, and then argument breaks out. Amit eventually took the phone by making a payment online and told the shopkeeper it was all a prank.

