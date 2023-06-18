Rajasthan: Lawyer drives scooter to Kota hospital's 3rd floor with injured son, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: In a peculiar and disturbing incident that unfolded at a government hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, an advocate found himself in a bewildering situation when he was forced to transport his 15-year-old son with a fractured leg to the orthopedic ward on the third floor. The reason behind this bizarre act was the absence of wheelchairs within the hospital premises.

The incident took place at MBS Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Kota division, around 1.30 pm on a Thursday. The video capturing this unusual scene quickly gained traction on social media, depicting the advocate, identified as Manoj Jain, dressed in a black coat, riding an e-scooter with his son riding pillion.

According to eyewitnesses, Jain approached an elevator on his e-scooter and made his way to the third floor, where the orthopedic ward was located. Patients, visitors, hospital staff, and doctors were taken aback by this unconventional mode of transportation within the hospital premises.

Jain claimed that upon reaching the hospital, he sought a wheelchair from the hospital staff members named Mukesh and Sukhlal, only to be informed that there were no wheelchairs available. Allegedly, the duo granted him permission to take his e-scooter to the ward as a temporary solution.

However, when Jain and his son attempted to return from the ward, they were intercepted by Devkinandan, the ward in-charge, who confiscated the key to the e-scooter.

Reports from the media suggest that Jain subsequently created a commotion, expressing his discontent with the hospital administration's alleged mismanagement and the lack of wheelchairs. After a dialogue between the parties involved, it was decided that no formal complaints would be filed, according to the police.

The situation escalated when others, witnessing the incident, demanded the same unconventional mode of transport for their loved ones. As tensions flared, the hospital check post police intervened and managed to defuse the situation.

Devkinandan admitted the scarcity of wheelchairs in the ward, which receives a staggering number of approximately 3,000 patients daily, and assured that the issue would be addressed promptly.

In response to the shortage, Karnesh Goyal, the hospital's deputy superintendent, who arrived at the scene, disclosed that they were awaiting a supply of wheelchairs from the government. Additionally, he appealed to the public for donations towards the acquisition of more wheelchairs.