VIRAL
The couple, apparently travel vloggers, reached a bus stand as an auto driver greeted them in Korean. "Not as many Koreans come here as they used to. Why is that?" the auto driver asked in Korean.
A South Korean couple traveling in India was in for a sweet surprise as they reached Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The moment they deboarded a bus, several auto rickshaw drivers greeted them. And, they were speaking fluent Korean.
The couple, apparently travel vloggers, reached a bus stand as an auto driver greeted them in Korean.
Couple stunned by drivers
"Not as many Koreans come here as they used to. Why is that?" the auto driver asked in Korean.
The vloggers were taken aback as one of them responded, "Yeah, why not?" To which, the auto driver said, "Yeah, not since long. It's been a long time since we saw one."
The couple then told the auto driver that they would "really recommend this place." As the two began walking, another auto driver approached them and asked in Korean if they needed a ride. The couple politely declined the offer and continued to walk.
Video sparks hilarious comments
The video has gone viral on social media, garnering lakhs of views and likes on Instagram and X.
A lot of people reacted to the video with hilarious comments.
"I'm shocked as well as Koreans," one user commented.
"Go to the Foreigner friendly beaches of Goa, and you will hear locals speaking Russian, German, British English, Israeli language fluently!" another shared.
"They must be using Duolingo (language-leaning app) and watching K-dramas (Korean shows) in their free time," another quipped.
