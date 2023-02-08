Rajasthan: Couple in viral video caught romancing on bike in Ajmer during Valentine's week, case registered

A recent video of a couple engaging in romantic behavior on a moving motorcycle in Ajmer, Rajasthan has garnered widespread attention on social media. The footage was taken in the evening and shows the couple riding from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley. The police were able to identify the man and woman involved, Sahil Massey (24) and a young woman, from CCTV footage.

They were caught and interrogated by the police in the evening, and the motorcycle was seized. The police have registered a case against the couple for obscenity in a public place, putting life at risk, and negligent behavior. A team has been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken against the couple based on the results of the investigation.

Similar incidents have recently been reported in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. On January 21st, a couple was caught engaging in romantic behavior on a motorcycle in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The couple was arrested based on the viral video, which showed the man riding the motorcycle and the woman sitting on the tank of the bike while embracing and kissing the man.

On January 17th, a couple was seen engaging in romantic behavior on a scooty in Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the couple went viral on social media, and the man was arrested the following day. The woman involved in the incident was a minor, so no information was shared about her by the police.

Couples are getting a lot of attention and controversy lately for engaging in romantic behavior on moving cars. Some may consider it a form of expression, but one must also think about the safety and legal implications. These incidents have been investigated by the police, and the outcome will decide who's liable.

