Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Rajasthan: Couple in viral video caught romancing on bike in Ajmer during Valentine's week, case registered

Couple caught engaging in romantic behavior on moving bike in Ajmer, Rajasthan; police investigate, seize motorcycle.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Rajasthan: Couple in viral video caught romancing on bike in Ajmer during Valentine's week, case registered
Rajasthan: Couple in viral video caught romancing on bike in Ajmer during Valentine's week, case registered

A recent video of a couple engaging in romantic behavior on a moving motorcycle in Ajmer, Rajasthan has garnered widespread attention on social media. The footage was taken in the evening and shows the couple riding from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley. The police were able to identify the man and woman involved, Sahil Massey (24) and a young woman, from CCTV footage.

They were caught and interrogated by the police in the evening, and the motorcycle was seized. The police have registered a case against the couple for obscenity in a public place, putting life at risk, and negligent behavior. A team has been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken against the couple based on the results of the investigation.

Similar incidents have recently been reported in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. On January 21st, a couple was caught engaging in romantic behavior on a motorcycle in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The couple was arrested based on the viral video, which showed the man riding the motorcycle and the woman sitting on the tank of the bike while embracing and kissing the man.

On January 17th, a couple was seen engaging in romantic behavior on a scooty in Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the couple went viral on social media, and the man was arrested the following day. The woman involved in the incident was a minor, so no information was shared about her by the police.

Couples are getting a lot of attention and controversy lately for engaging in romantic behavior on moving cars. Some may consider it a form of expression, but one must also think about the safety and legal implications. These incidents have been investigated by the police, and the outcome will decide who's liable.

Read more | Propose Day 2023 memes: Singles flood Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes on Valentine’s Day

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Masaba-Satyadeep Misra marriage: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta, others attend wedding party of newlyweds
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Tata Punch EV, BYD Seal and other electric cars launching in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.