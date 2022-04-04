Headlines

Rajasthan cop rescues kid from burning house in riot-hit Karauli, netizens salute his spirit

Sharing the picture, Shamli SSP Sukirti Madhav Mishra wrote - this picture is indeed worth a thousand words.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

A Rajasthan Police constable is being praised for rescuing a kid during communal violence in Karauli on Saturday.

In the now-viral picture, constable Netresh Sharma can be seen running through narrow alleys past burning buildings set ablaze by rioters.

The picture of the cop has been shared by Shamli SSP Sukirti Madhav Mishra on Twitter. 

Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, “So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is indeed worth a thousand words."



Netizens salute the brave constable

A Twitter user wrote, "An infant is rescued from a burning house in riot-hit by a Rajasthani cop. Unrest erupted after the celebrations of Hindu New Year." 



Another user wrote that the 31-year-old cop should be rewarded for his courage and grit. 


{C}


On Saturday, Karauli witnessed incidents of arson and vandalism after stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year) passing by a Muslim-dominated area. Later The a curfew was imposed in the city. 

READ | Centre to conduct surprise inspections of edible oil, oilseed stocks; strict action against violators

Two days after the communal clashes, the district administration made arrangements for class 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards. 

Police arrested 46 people and took seven others in custody for interrogation after the communal violence, Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra of Bharatpur range said, news agency PTI reported. 

A case has been registered against 13 accused and 33 others were arrested for violating the curfew order, the IG said.

