Raj Shamani breaks silence on his long-term relationship with mystery woman: 'There’s one woman who...'

In the vlog, Raj Shamani was asked if he was dating someone, to which he nodded and said he prefers to keep things private.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

Raj Shamani breaks silence on his long-term relationship with mystery woman: 'There’s one woman who...'

Raj Shamani has been making waves with his "Figuring Out with Raj Shamani", a podcast show featuring interviews with prominent personalities and offering insights on business, personal development, and life. He has been garnering millions of views and listeners for his show on YouTube. Beyond his public persona and business ventures, Shamani keeps his personal life out of the spotlight. However, Archana Puran Singh, who often entertains fans with her vlogs on her YouTube channel, uncovered Raj Shamani’s romantic relationship. 

Raj Shamani opens up on his love life

Recently, Archana shared a glimpse from the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which featured Kamiya Jani, Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani, and Samdish Bhatia. In her vlog, the actress was seen interacting with all of the guests and enquiring about their lives. She also asked Raj about his love life, following which it was revealed that the podcaster is in a long-term relationship with a woman, although he refused to divulge more details. 

In the vlog, Raj Shamani was asked if he was dating someone, to which he nodded and said he prefers to keep things private. Archana asked, “Raj, are you also figuring out your love life?” and he said, “Yes, but I want to keep things private.” She further asked, “So you’re in a relationship?” To this, he replied, “Yes, there’s one woman who has been by my side for a very long time.”  Then Archana asked Raj Shamani why he doesn’t talk about his love life. He responded, “I wait, I will speak only when someone asks me, otherwise I will not speak.' And Archana quipped, “Me too, I speak less and laugh more.” 

Meanwhile, Raj Shamani, one of the youngest Indians to have represented India in the Youth Representative Program for Young Leaders at the United Nations, recently became the official brand ambassador for the ASUS ExpertBook Series: Built for Worry-Free Business. 

 

