Railways shares futuristic design of Delhi station, Twitter is divided on the proposed new look

Railways shares futuristic design of Delhi station

The New Delhi Railway Station, located in the heart of India's capital city, is one of the oldest, busiest, and most recognisable train stations in the country, and it is now undergoing a massive renovation to make it more comfortable and convenient for travellers.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

The Ministry of Railways tweeted out a stunning new design for the reconstructed New Delhi Railway Station. The Indian Railways have been renovating important stations around the country to provide "world-class" facilities for travellers.

The government released two photos of the concept building. Two futuristic-looking dome-shaped buildings were seen in the photos. Several flyovers have been suggested to facilitate travel to and from the station, and abundant usage of glass can be observed on the structures. An image shows a pedestrian bridge providing easy access to the platforms.There have been 24,800 likes and 3,125 retweets on the viral tweet. Opinions on Twitter are divided.

As one Twitter user put it, "The new era of transport and infrastructure is here!!" Another user said, "Really, design are awesome," while another said,"What is the need of Developing an Already developed Railway Station??"