Railways shares futuristic design of Delhi station, Twitter is divided on the proposed new look

Indian Railways has given the general public a sneak peek at the redesigned New Delhi Railway Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

The New Delhi Railway Station, located in the heart of India's capital city, is one of the oldest, busiest, and most recognisable train stations in the country, and it is now undergoing a massive renovation to make it more comfortable and convenient for travellers. 

The Ministry of Railways tweeted out a stunning new design for the reconstructed New Delhi Railway Station. The Indian Railways have been renovating important stations around the country to provide "world-class" facilities for travellers.

The government released two photos of the concept building. Two futuristic-looking dome-shaped buildings were seen in the photos. Several flyovers have been suggested to facilitate travel to and from the station, and abundant usage of glass can be observed on the structures. An image shows a pedestrian bridge providing easy access to the platforms.There have been 24,800 likes and 3,125 retweets on the viral tweet. Opinions on Twitter are divided.

As one Twitter user put it, "The new era of transport and infrastructure is here!!" Another user said, "Really, design are awesome," while another said,"What is the need of Developing an Already developed Railway Station??"

Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
