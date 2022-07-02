Railways passenger charged Rs 50 service fee for ordering tea worth Rs 20, here's why

Photo: Twitter/ @Balgovind7777

An Indian Railways passenger recently took to social media fuming over the exorbitant service charge he had to pay for a cup of tea while traveling in the train. The passenger, who was on the Shatabdi Express plying between Delhi and Bhopal, was charged with a Rs 50 service fee for a cup of tea that cost just Rs 20.

The service fee being two times more than the tea’s price did not go down too well with him. The charge also did not make sense to many Twitter users who took to criticizing the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the social media platform.

“50 rupees tax on 20 rupees tea, the country's economics has truly changed, only history changed so far!,” tweeted the passenger.

20 रुपये की चाय पर 50 रुपये का टैक्स, सच मे देश का अर्थशास्त्र बदल गया, अभी तक तो इतिहास ही बदला था! pic.twitter.com/ZfPhxilurY — Balgovind Verma (@balgovind7777) June 29, 2022

Seeing the matter becoming viral on social media, officials of the railways clarified that the passenger had not been charged anything extra than what is stipulated.

Why was Rs 50 charged as service fee for Rs 20 tea?

Food and drinks generally come with the cost of a ticket for premium train services like the Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani Express. However, passengers can still opt out of getting food and buying instead on the train. However, passengers have to pay a service charge of Rs 50 for ordering food in this case, as per a Railways order from back in 2018.

