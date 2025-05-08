The video has gained a lot of attention online, with people praising the calm response of the railway staff.

A scary incident took place on the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express recently when a snake was found inside the train’s toilet. The train was passing through Falakata in West Bengal on May 4 when a passenger noticed the snake in the A3 coach. It was spotted on the ceiling light of the toilet, leaving everyone shocked and concerned.

The passenger quickly informed railway staff, who responded immediately. In a video that has now gone viral, a railway official is seen carefully removing the snake using a plastic bag. He later threw it out of the moving train, ensuring the safety of the passengers. No one was injured during the incident, and the official’s quick action helped avoid panic among travellers.

The video has gained a lot of attention online, with people praising the calm response of the railway staff. However, it has also raised serious concerns about safety and hygiene in trains. Many users have questioned how a snake could enter an air-conditioned coach, especially on a premium service like the Rajdhani Express.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. In the past, snakes have been spotted on trains like the Jan Shatabdi Express and the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express. Such cases highlight the need for stricter safety checks and regular maintenance of train coaches.

After the video went viral, the Indian Railways responded on social media, assuring passengers that steps would be taken to avoid such situations in the future. Authorities are now looking into how the snake managed to enter the train and are reviewing safety measures.

