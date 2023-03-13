Railway Ministry shares picture of chessboard-like station in India, picture goes viral

Representational Image

Many buildings from different eras have become popular destinations for sightseers. Even though their state has deteriorated over time, the beauty of many locations continues to captivate visitors. One of the biggest railway stations in all of Northern India is located in Lucknow, and it is known as Charbagh. Several people have taken notice of a recent revelation made by the Ministry of Railways about this station.

The Nawabs railway station, situated in the city of Nawabs, was described as looking like a checkerboard from above in a "Did you know" post by the Ministry of Railways. From above, Lucknow's Charbagh Train Station looks like a chessboard. Many people stop by because the station's domes and pillars create the image of chess pieces according to the Indian Railways.

More than 1,320 people have liked the tweet since it was shared on Sunday.

There are many people who have commented on the the post. One user commented, “It is the best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at station periphery. None of station India is like Charbaug railway station.”

Another user commented, “Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture & Chess.”

Also, READ: Viral: US cops dance to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' after big Oscars win, watch video

Did you know?



In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above. pic.twitter.com/Z8RXt7adIC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 12, 2023

The Ministry of Railways also shared a photo explaining the reason why the ‘X’ mark is on the last coach of the train.