Rahul Gandhi wears just a t-shirt amid cold weather in Delhi, netizens react

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become the talk of the town on the internet, but not because of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The 52-year-old leader caught the attention of people by wearing just a t-shirt amid a chilling cold in Delhi.
On Monday morning, the Congress MP visited the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in a t-shirt amid the freezing cold wave in Delhi.
आज @RahulGandhi जी ने वीर भूमि पहुंचकर पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि दी।
पंचायतीराज हो, युवा हो, महिला हो या किसान, हर वर्ग के उत्थान के लिए राजीव गांधी जी द्वारा उठाए कदम आज भी राह दिखा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/BNwpp2StlB — Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2022
After that, netizens started wondering how Gandhi managed to keep winter chills at bay by wearing just a t-shirt. Not just that, he even walked barefoot as he paid tributes to the former PMs. Here are some Twitter users reacted to Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt:
Rahul Gandhi ko thand kyun nahi lagti Twitter abuzz with t-shirt pics of Congress leader in biting cold Rahul Gandhi ko thand kyun nahi lagti Twitter abuzz with tshirt pics of Congress leader in biting cold https://t.co/iygWJSSx1r pic.twitter.com/S07k3uS2o8 — JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) December 26, 2022
इतनी ठंड में भी राहुल गांधी को ठंड क्यों नहीं लगती
कोई बताएगा इसका राज क्या है T-shirt BharatJodoYatra RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/vCjIxeheR1 — Tauheed khan (@khantauheed786) December 26, 2022
आखिर ये कौन सी T Shirt पहने ढोंगी @RahulGandhi जी जिन्हें इतनी ठंढ में ठंढ नहीं लगती है। मुझे चाहिए ये वाली टी शर्ट। https://t.co/UvnwapJHJ8— Kushωɑhɑ (@Real_Vishu_Im) December 26, 2022
Why doesn’t he wear jacket or sweater Is he using thermals I mean the cold is biting and this guy in a t-shirt.. just wow — gomish sharma (@mrmagicbox) December 26, 2022
RahulGandhi ko PM banao kiyu ki woh Thandi mein T shirt pahankar Ghumte hai. — Kish@10 (@Kishs_10) December 26, 2022
सच में पैसों में बहुत गर्मी होती है ... T- Shirt ColdWave WinterStorm delhifog RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PQQtaJayGT— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) December 26, 2022
READ | Gujarat: 24-year-old woman attends boyfriend’s B.Com exam while he enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand