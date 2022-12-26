Rahul Gandhi wears just a t-shirt amid cold weather in Delhi, netizens react (Photo: Congress)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become the talk of the town on the internet, but not because of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The 52-year-old leader caught the attention of people by wearing just a t-shirt amid a chilling cold in Delhi.

On Monday morning, the Congress MP visited the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in a t-shirt amid the freezing cold wave in Delhi.

After that, netizens started wondering how Gandhi managed to keep winter chills at bay by wearing just a t-shirt. Not just that, he even walked barefoot as he paid tributes to the former PMs. Here are some Twitter users reacted to Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt:

Rahul Gandhi ko thand kyun nahi lagti Twitter abuzz with t-shirt pics of Congress leader in biting cold Rahul Gandhi ko thand kyun nahi lagti Twitter abuzz with tshirt pics of Congress leader in biting cold https://t.co/iygWJSSx1r pic.twitter.com/S07k3uS2o8 — JOB MELA (@alokbha59102427) December 26, 2022

Why doesn’t he wear jacket or sweater Is he using thermals I mean the cold is biting and this guy in a t-shirt.. just wow — gomish sharma (@mrmagicbox) December 26, 2022

RahulGandhi ko PM banao kiyu ki woh Thandi mein T shirt pahankar Ghumte hai. — Kish@10 (@Kishs_10) December 26, 2022

