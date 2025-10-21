Rahul Gandhi visits 235 year-old sweet shop in Old Delhi, owner quips 'get married soon, want wedding order'; Know which shop is this, unique Gandhi family link

Ghantewala isn’t merely a sweet shop; it’s a living monument to the history of Old Delhi. Spanning from the era of Mughal grandeur to the colonial period, the freedom struggle, and the modern-day Indian Republic, the shop is an edible memory of Delhi’s layered past.

On the occasion of Diwali 2025, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited one of Old Delhi's most iconic landmarks, the historic Ghantewala Sweet Shop. Known for its centuries-old legacy, the shop is a symbol of Delhi’s rich culinary and cultural heritage. Gandhi, who stopped by to pick up sweets for his family and friends, took a moment to try his hand at making some traditional treats, such as imarti and besan laddoo, which delighted the shop’s owner, Sushant Jain.

Speaking to the media, Jain shared that during the visit, he jokingly requested Gandhi to 'take the sweets home for the wedding,' further emphasising the sweet connection between the shop and the Gandhi family. Jain also affectionately referred to Rahul Gandhi as India’s 'most eligible bachelor,' a title that has caught the imagination of many over the years. It’s worth noting that the Ghantewala Sweet Shop has been serving the Gandhi family for generations, continuing a tradition that has endured for over two centuries.

A Sweet Legacy

Located in the heart of Chandni Chowk, Ghantewala is one of India's oldest sweet shops. Established in 1790 CE by Lala Sukh Lal Jain, the shop has witnessed more than 200 years of history, serving sweet delicacies to a variety of customers ranging from Mughal emperors to modern political figures. The shop’s long-standing client list includes some of the most notable names in India’s political history, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, all of whom were frequent visitors.

For over two centuries, Ghantewala remained a cornerstone of Old Delhi's rich culinary tradition. It became a symbol of heritage, serving traditional sweets such as sohan halwa, karachi halwa, and imarti to both locals and visitors. However, in July 2015, the shop closed its doors due to a combination of declining sales, legal troubles, and evolving consumer tastes that led to a drop in footfall.

A Fresh Chapter: Ghantewala’s Revival

In August 2024, after nearly a decade of closure, Ghantewala made its grand comeback. This revival brought back many of its signature sweets, including sohan halwa and karachi halwa, which had become synonymous with the shop's name. Yet, in a bid to cater to modern tastes and health-conscious customers, the shop has also introduced healthier alternatives, such as gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, and low-sugar options.

While the revival of Ghantewala has revived interest in its traditional recipes, it also aims to modernise the experience without losing touch with the past. By incorporating both traditional sweets and innovative offerings, the shop hopes to reach new generations of customers while preserving its historical identity. Ghantewala’s journey from its glorious past, through a phase of decline, to its present revival stands as a testament to the resilience of India's rich cultural heritage.

More Than Just Sweets: A Monument of History

Ghantewala isn’t merely a sweet shop; it’s a living monument to the history of Old Delhi. Spanning from the era of Mughal grandeur to the colonial period, the freedom struggle, and the modern-day Indian Republic, the shop is an edible memory of Delhi’s layered past. Its continued existence, with a new chapter unfolding, symbolises the city’s capacity to preserve its traditions while evolving with the times.

The visit by Rahul Gandhi further highlighted the emotional and cultural significance of Ghantewala in the hearts of Delhiites and political figures alike. As the shop stands once more in the bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk, it is not just serving sweets; it is offering a slice of history, infused with both nostalgia and modernity. The revival of Ghantewala is not just about reviving an iconic business, but about bringing back the essence of an Old Delhi that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of people across generations.