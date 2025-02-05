Dravid's visit to his hometown took a surprise turn when his car was involved in a minor accident with an auto-rickshaw, sparking a heated argument.

Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricket captain and head coach, was spotted in a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. The incident occurred as Dravid spends time in his hometown before joining the Rajasthan Royals for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

Dravid's visit to his hometown took a surprise turn when his car was involved in a minor accident with an auto-rickshaw, sparking a heated argument. A bystander captured the intense exchange on video, showing Dravid, visibly upset, arguing with the driver in Kannada.

According to reports, Dravid's vehicle had collided with a goods auto, leading to the on-street confrontation on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru, a busy area in the city. According to sources, Dravid was driving from Indian Express Junction towards High Grounds when an auto driver rear-ended his car while it was stuck in traffic. It remains unclear whether Dravid was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses claim that Dravid attempted to explain that the collision wasn't his fault, citing that the auto driver had suddenly applied brakes, leaving him little time to react. The driver eventually admitted fault but suggested Dravid could have done more to prevent the accident. Fortunately, the incident didn't escalate further, and Dravid took down the auto driver's contact information before leaving the scene. Details of the incident are still emerging.

Meanwhile, Dravid, after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, has stepped down as the national team's head coach to take up a new role with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025. This marks a return to familiar grounds for the 52-year-old, who previously played for the Royals from 2011 to 2013.

As the new head coach, Dravid will aim to guide the Jaipur-based franchise to their first title since their inaugural win in 2008. With his wealth of experience and coaching expertise, Dravid is expected to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the team.