Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares stage with son Shahzaman, viral video blows people's mind

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and son Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan share stage. Video of the father-son duo goes wildly viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares stage with son Shahzaman, viral video blows people's mind
Viral video |Photo: Twitter

Rahat Faeh Ali Khan's voice is one that is globally loved and praised. In a recent video, the melody was doubled when the marvellous singer was accompanied by his son Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. 

The video of the two singing together is going insanely viral on social media platforms. Dam Qayyum shared the now-viral video on Twitter where Shahzaman is seen sharing the stage with father. 

Shahzaman started singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic song, Kinna Sona Tenu and mesmerised the audience. Some people said that Shahzaman's voice was quite similar to Nusrat's. 

"Maybe I'm getting overly excited but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sounds like a very young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the OG! Meet Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. What a time to be alive," read the caption of the post.

"Wow! Full on Nusrat Saab vibes," a user wrote. Another user commented, "I don’t think anyone will ever even remotely come close to the greatness levels of NFAK - but this is promising nevertheless, very promising."

Read: After Rhythm Chanana, another Delhi metro girl goes viral, dances to Garry Sandhu's song

 

