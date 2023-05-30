Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares stage with son Shahzaman, viral video blows people's mind

Viral video |Photo: Twitter

Rahat Faeh Ali Khan's voice is one that is globally loved and praised. In a recent video, the melody was doubled when the marvellous singer was accompanied by his son Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan.

The video of the two singing together is going insanely viral on social media platforms. Dam Qayyum shared the now-viral video on Twitter where Shahzaman is seen sharing the stage with father.

Shahzaman started singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic song, Kinna Sona Tenu and mesmerised the audience. Some people said that Shahzaman's voice was quite similar to Nusrat's.

Maybe I'm getting overly excited but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sounds like a very young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the OG!



Meet Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/nlsJdZt2Yu — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) May 29, 2023

"Maybe I'm getting overly excited but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sounds like a very young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the OG! Meet Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. What a time to be alive," read the caption of the post.

"Wow! Full on Nusrat Saab vibes," a user wrote. Another user commented, "I don’t think anyone will ever even remotely come close to the greatness levels of NFAK - but this is promising nevertheless, very promising."

