VIRAL

Raghav Juyal slaps Bom Diggy fame Sakshi Malik in viral video? Here’s what actually happened

As soon as the entire matter spread online, Raghav posted the clip on his Instagram Stories.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

Raghav Juyal slaps Bom Diggy fame Sakshi Malik in viral video? Here’s what actually happened

TRENDING NOW

Recently, a viral video has been doing the rounds on social media, featuring popular dancer and actor Raghav Juyal and actress Sakshi Malik, best known for her role in the hit song "Bomb Diggy". In the clip, Raghav is seen slapping Sakshi, soon after which Sakshi pulls his hair. Their fight created a lot of buzz among fans and followers online, and many people shared the video and joined in the discussion. However, both actors have clarified the situation.

What did Raghav and Sakshi say about the fight?

As soon as the whole matter spread online, Raghav posted the clip on his Instagram Stories with a clear message and wrote, "Guys, this was our practice scene for our play script (acting practice), please don't think it's real. Bas achha actor banne ki practice hai." Sakshi, on the other hand, wrote, "Guys, this was a scene from a recent acting practice session. Absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working on a performance. Hope you understand."

 

Screenshot-2025-08-06-172050

Who is Sakshi Malik?

Sakshi Malik rose to popularity with the hit music video "Bom Diggy" and has also appeared in several other projects, such as the song "Naiyo Lagda" and the film Munda Faridkotiya. She is also known for her work in regional films and is steadily increasing her presence in the entertainment world through music videos and acting roles.

More about Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal started his career as a dancer but soon made his mark in films with his acting skills in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Recently, he has taken on more challenging roles, including that of a dangerous villain in films like Kill and Yudhra, showing his versatility beyond just dance and comic roles. Adding to the excitement, Raghav is all set to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. The project is highly anticipated and marks an important milestone in Raghav's acting journey as he will continue to play diverse roles in Bollywood.

