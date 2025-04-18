"Meri body mein sensations hote hain, pills unko control karte hain" - this viral dialogue from actress Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' has flooded the social media these days, with people creating reels with the dialogue playing in the backdrop.

Well, you're going to love this- AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined the latest reel trend, vibing on wife and actress Parineeti Chopra's viral dialogue from the 2014 film. The AAP MP shared a beautiful reel on Instagram, featuring the couple's romantic pictures with Parineeti's dialogue playing in the background.

Chadha's reel featured pictures from their wedding, vacations, family moments and more. Sharing the story, the politician wrote, "Her dialogue went viral. Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO (sic)". And fans have gone berserk!

Interestingly, his wife and actress Parineeti Chopra re-shared the story and wrote, "The best one yetttt", dropping heart emojis for her beau.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Official owner of the trend", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "You won the trend".

"Superb Jodiii", a third joined.

The viral reel in question is of the actor from ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ where her character explains the sensations she is feeling. “Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat...” The lines were recently remixed by music producer Pextyle and the peppy audio has since gone viral in reels.