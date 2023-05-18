Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are now 'sadu bhai', netizens set Twitter ablaze with memes

screengrab

New Delhi: After months of speculation, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have finally gotten engaged. On May 13, 2023, the pair exchanged rings at the national capital's Kapurthala House. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, also arrived in India to attend the event. Only the couple's close family and friends were seen in attendance, making it a very personal affair. Many people have been in awe of the couple since the news and photographs of their engagement were made public, and some have even shared their comments on Twitter. But Twitter can't get over the fact that Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, are now'sadu bhai' (brother-in-laws.) Many people took to the microblogging platform to share their humorous reactions.

Take a look here:

Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhaai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s.



“इतना मच्छर काट रहा है, रूम में कछुआ छाप भी नहीं रखा है बताइए” May 14, 2023

raghav chadha and nick jonas on family ceremonies in one frame. now that’s a sight one couldnt have ever predicted — . (@kohoeli) May 14, 2023

Raghav Chaddha ji ke Sadu bhai in Aam Aadmi Party. pic.twitter.com/sEIEQ1LqXn — Crish Bhatia (@bhatiacrish_) May 15, 2023

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement

The engagement of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was a small yet beautiful occasion. According to a source, the engagement began with an'ardas' (prayer). The event was attended by both Parineeti and Raghav's families, as well as their close friends. Following the ardas, the pair exchanged rings at the main engagement ceremony. According to previous reports, the low-key engagement ceremony began at 5 p.m. The guest list is limited to 150 persons, including friends and family, in order to keep the ceremony modest.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship has never been made public. However, they have supposedly known each other for years and have now chosen to marry. Their engagement took place on May 14. The event was attended by a number of politicians and celebrities.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Parineeti was most recently seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's Code Name: Tiranga and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, both of which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. Chamkeela, played by Imtiaz Ali, now co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh. She will reportedly soon be seen in Shiddat 2 alongside Sunny Kaushal.