Raghav Chadha, AAP MP, lives Blinkit riders life for a day, netizens react, watch viral video

The video captures Chadha's journey as he accompanies a delivery partner on a scooter, stops at a store to collect items, and heads towards the delivery location.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

    In a surprising move, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha decided to take a break from his high-profile life and experience the world of a Blinkit delivery rider. A teaser video posted on his X account shows Chadha changing into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket, ready to embark on a day in the life of a delivery executive.

    The video captures Chadha's journey as he accompanies a delivery partner on a scooter, stops at a store to collect items, and heads towards the delivery location.

    At the customer's doorstep, the delivery rider steps out of the lift and rings the bell, with Chadha following closely behind. The video ends with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering what happens next. "Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned," Chadha captioned the post.

    Campaign for gig workers' rights

    Chadha's decision to live the life of a delivery rider comes weeks after he highlighted the concerns of gig and platform workers in Parliament. The MP had spoken about the low pay, long working hours, and absence of social security faced by these workers. His efforts to raise awareness about the plateform workers' plight have been notable, and this latest move is seen as an extension of his commitment to understanding their struggles.

    Social media reaction

    As soon as Raghav Chadha shared the video online, it quickly went viral. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "This will transform the life of gig workers."

    "This man is doing something useful," said another. A third user wote, "Keep going dude, until you reach under the grass."

    A meeting with a viral sensation

    The post also brings back memories of Chadha's meeting with a Blinkit delivery executive, Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, whose video about his earnings went viral and sparked public outrage. Following the Winter Session of Parliament, Chadha had invited Thapliyal Ji to his residence for lunch, highlighting the MP's willingness to engage with individuals at the grassroots level.

    Raghav Chadha's grassroots initiative

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP's decision to spend a day as a delivery rider is part of his efforts to understand the lives of people beyond the confines of Parliament. By immersing himself in their world, the MP aims to gain a deeper understanding of their struggles and challenges, and use his platform to bring about positive change. The move has been widely appreciated, with many praising Chadha for his humility and willingness to connect with the common man.

     

