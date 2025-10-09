EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'
Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games
Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan
Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH
Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...
Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?
PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...
Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video
Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....
VIRAL
The menu, photographed and widely shared on social media on Wednesday evening, appears to have been from one of the Air Force Day events held at an unspecified location.
A dinner menu served during the Indian Air Force’s 93rd anniversary celebrations has gone viral, not for its taste, but for its message. Photos of the menu, shared widely on social media on Wednesday evening, are believed to be from one of the Air Force Day events held at an undisclosed location.
Each dish on the menu was named after a city or site linked to Operation Sindoor, the air strike carried out on 7 May, which hit nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The creative menu mixed flavours with subtle symbolism. The main course featured dishes such as Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan. For dessert, guests enjoyed Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Pan.
Each of these Pakistani cities has a historical link to India’s military operations. They were among the targets of the 2019 Operation Bandar and Operation Sindoor earlier this year, both launched in response to cross-border terrorist attacks.