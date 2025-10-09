Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan

The menu, photographed and widely shared on social media on Wednesday evening, appears to have been from one of the Air Force Day events held at an unspecified location.

A dinner menu served during the Indian Air Force’s 93rd anniversary celebrations has gone viral, not for its taste, but for its message. Photos of the menu, shared widely on social media on Wednesday evening, are believed to be from one of the Air Force Day events held at an undisclosed location.

Each dish on the menu was named after a city or site linked to Operation Sindoor, the air strike carried out on 7 May, which hit nine terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The creative menu mixed flavours with subtle symbolism. The main course featured dishes such as Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan. For dessert, guests enjoyed Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Pan.

Each of these Pakistani cities has a historical link to India’s military operations. They were among the targets of the 2019 Operation Bandar and Operation Sindoor earlier this year, both launched in response to cross-border terrorist attacks.