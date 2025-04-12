Anant Ambani revealed how his fiancee Radhika Merchant, who once complained about his dedication to Vantara, now passionately supports and joins him in caring for animals.

Radhika Merchant, fiancee of Anant Ambani, once had a small complaint: Anant was spending way too much time working. He used to dedicate almost 15 hours a day to a project close to his heart. That project? Vantara, a world-class animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

But things have changed. What once seemed like time away from her has now turned into something they both care about deeply. Today, Radhika not only understands Anant’s passion but is actively involved in the work he’s doing. She has become a strong supporter and participant in his vision of giving rescued animals a second chance at life.

Anant opened up about this in an interview with News18, where he said, “I used to spend 14-15 hours daily in Vantara, and initially, Radhika would complain that I was always busy. But now, she herself comes and spends time with the animals and truly enjoys it. She supports me wholeheartedly.”

Vantara, which means "Star of the Forest," is not just a zoo, it’s a home for thousands of rescued animals, especially elephants, leopards, and other endangered species. Built on over 3,000 acres of land, the facility focuses on animal care, healing, and conservation using global best practices.

This shared love for nature has brought Anant and Radhika even closer. What started as a solo mission for Anant has now turned into a joint passion. With their wedding around the corner, it’s beautiful to see their bond grow not just personally, but also through the meaningful work they do together for wildlife.

In a world full of glamour, their story reminds us that compassion and purpose make the most powerful love stories.