Radhika Ambani danced to ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ at her friends' sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant set the dance floor on fire as she grooved to 'Anarkali Disco Chali' at her friend’s wedding in Mumbai. A video of her energetic performance has gone viral, showcasing her effortless moves and infectious enthusiasm.

In the clip, Radhika was seen dancing alongside her friends to the popular track from the 2012 film Housefull 2. Dressed in an ornate silver lehenga, she radiated elegance while matching steps with the group. The audience erupted in cheers as she performed, making it a highlight of the evening.

Another video from the event captured her husband, Anant Ambani, joining the groom Yash Singhal and their friends on the dance floor. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand celebration last year, were seen enjoying every moment of their best friends’ wedding festivities.

Watch

This isn't the first time Radhika has mesmerised audiences with her dance performances. Previously, she made headlines for her graceful moves to Sajna Ve Sajna at a wedding celebration in October last year. Her love for dance has been well-documented, and her in-laws, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, have often been spotted cheering her on during family events.

