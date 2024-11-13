In her first interview since becoming part of the Ambani family, Radhika shared insights about her career journey and future goals with Entrepreneur India.

Radhika Merchant has officially taken on her married name, Radhika Ambani, after her lavish wedding to Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The couple exchanged vows on July 12 in a grand ceremony that included numerous celebrities and dignitaries. In her first interview since becoming part of the Ambani family, Radhika shared insights about her career journey and future goals with Entrepreneur India.

As the Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, Radhika Ambani is committed to enhancing the company's presence in India, especially in the southern regions. She emphasised the need to utilise technology to make high-quality healthcare products more accessible throughout the country.

Radhika Ambani's leadership style is shaped by the important lessons she gained during her initial career at Encore Healthcare, the company founded by her father, Viren Merchant. Beginning her journey as a medical representative, she focused on gaining a comprehensive understanding of the company's operations from the ground up.

She recalled advice from her first boss, who said that mastering sales equips one to excel in any role within a company, as it involves understanding products, finance, and distribution while working closely with customers. Radhika emphasised that her career has been characterised by ongoing collaboration and a steadfast commitment to excellence in healthcare.

The interview included insights from Radhika's elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia, who serves as the Executive Director of International Markets at Encore. Anjali, responsible for the company's global growth strategy, expressed her goal of establishing a robust presence in 20 countries, aiming to position Encore as a leader in the international pharmaceutical sector.

Meanwhile, Radhika recently marked her 30th birthday in a grand manner, celebrating her first as an Ambani bahu at the Antilia residence in Mumbai. The celebration, attended by close friends and family, included a touching cake-cutting ceremony, with moments from the event shared on social media by influencer Orry.