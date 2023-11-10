Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

New Zealand's cricket star Rachin Ravindra, born in Wellington to Indian parents, has been making headlines in the ICC World Cup 2023. Following a victory against Sri Lanka, a heartwarming video of him and his grandmother engaging in a ritual went viral, showcasing a cherished tradition to ward off

In a stunning display of skill and heartwarming tradition, Rachin Ravindra, the 23-year-old cricket sensation from New Zealand, has captivated the cricketing world with his exceptional performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Born in Wellington, New Zealand, to Indian parents, Ravindra's name pays homage to two of India's cricketing legends, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Following a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka, Ravindra took a heart-touching detour to his grandparents' home in Bengaluru. A video capturing a beautiful ritual between him and his grandmother, aimed at warding off negativity, quickly became a viral sensation, endearing him further to fans across the globe.

Rachin Ravindra at his grandparents home in Bengaluru.



This intimate moment, a cherished tradition in India performed with children to protect them from ill omens, was shared on social media, sparking a wave of adoration. With Ravindra leading the tournament's run-scoring chart, tallying an impressive 565 runs, his grandmother sought to sustain his incredible form through this time-honored practice.

The video swiftly gained attention, prompting an outpouring of admiration from fans. One commenter noted the dedication of the older generation in upholding such traditions, while another connected Ravindra's local roots to the love he receives at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Amid the flurry of comments, the consensus was clear—Ravindra is fortunate to have such a remarkable family.

Ravindra's cricketing journey commenced at the tender age of five in Wellington, with yearly visits to Bangalore to play club cricket. In this year's World Cup, the young talent has emerged as the top run-scorer, notching up an impressive 565 runs in 9 innings, including three centuries and two fifties. His highest score, an unbeaten 123, stands as a testament to his exceptional skill, especially for a newcomer in the World Cup arena.